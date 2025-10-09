Ahead of Purple Tuesday, Liverpool ONE launches accessibility enhancements with stoma-friendly toilets, sensory bags, and more.

Quiet hours, large print maps, and sensory bags are among the new accessibility services available at Liverpool ONE as part of continued plans to increase accessibility facilities and tools.

Ahead of Purple Tuesday in November, a worldwide initiative aimed at enhancing accessibility and inclusivity, Liverpool ONE has unveiled a new wave of accessibility enhancements, including stoma-friendly toilets.

Giovanni Cinque, Marketing and Campaigns Manager at Colostomy UK, said: "Having access to stoma-friendly toilets can make the difference between someone with a stoma feeling confident to go out and enjoy life or staying at home through fear and anxiety.

“At Colostomy UK, we know that simple changes to toilet facilities, such as providing a shelf, hook, and disposal bin, give people dignity, independence, and peace of mind.

“Liverpool ONE’s commitment to creating stoma-friendly spaces sends a powerful message that everyone is welcome, and that hidden conditions should never be a barrier to taking part in everyday activities."

Liverpool ONE. | Liverpool ONE

Also part of these new accessibility tools and services are the availability of large print maps, an established ‘quiet hour’ every Friday morning across multiple stores, as well as the free rental service of sensory bags filled with a collection of tools that help individuals with sensory sensitivities in busy or loud environments.

According to a 2021 Liverpool City Region report commissioned by the Cheshire and Merseyside Directors of Public Health, an estimated 1 in 14 people in the region have a sensory impairment.

Additionally, 10-15% of the population identify as neurodivergent – an umbrella term that includes neurominority identities such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and dyscalculia.

In the coming weeks, Sign Live, an on-demand sign language interpretation service, will be introduced at the Liverpool ONE Information Centre.

The introduction of the additional accessibility tools and services is linked to the existing Liverpool City Region Accessibility Forum where individuals with lived experience are helping organisations across the region to become more accessible.

For more information about the existing accessibility services and tools visit www.liverpool-one.com/accessibility.