Four arrested on suspicion of murdering 'kind-hearted' Liverpool dad

Paul Foster was killed last October.

Four people have been re-arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Paul Foster, who was fatally stabbed in West Derby in October 2024.

At around 1.40am on October 15 last year, emergency services were called to an address on Muirhead Avenue to reports that Paul, aged 47, had been injured. Paul was taken to hospital with a puncture wound, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Inquiries have been ongoing since the incident and yesterday (October 8), Merseyside Police confirmed that four people have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. They are:

A 26-year-old man from Liverpool

A 49-year-old man from Liverpool

A 60-year-old man from Liverpool

A 40-year-old woman from Liverpool​

They are all in police custody and will be questioned.

Paul Foster. | Merseyside Police handout

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “Our investigation into Paul’s death is progressing and these arrests form part of our ongoing inquiries.

“Although we have re-arrested four people, we are still appealing for any information as we are determined to get answers for Paul’s family.”

In a statement last year, Paul’s family said: “Paul was a much-loved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a true friend to many. He was known for his sense of fun and infectious smile.

“He was a kind-hearted and funny man who would light up any room. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten by his heart-broken family and friends.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help us with inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC on social media or call 101 with reference 24000877985.​ You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.