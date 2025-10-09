A Bold Street restaurant, known for its sweet treats and breakfasts, has announced its imminent, permanent closure.

Duman launched on the popular city centre street in 2022, with a bright pink shopfront, promising “irresistibly” delicious and “experimental” creations. Now, the business has revealed it will close for good on October 12.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for Duman said: “It comes with a heavy heart to say… our beautiful pink Duman journey is coming to an end.

We will officially be closing our doors for the last time on Sunday 12th. This place has been filled with so much love, laughter, and of course sweet treats, and none of it would have been possible without each and every one of you.

“From the breakfasts, brunches, and countless desserts shared here, thank you for making Duman part of your days and your memories.

“We can’t thank you enough for the support over the years, it’s truly meant the world to us.”

They added that there will be special offers on all specially made sweet treats during the closing weekend.