Planning a shopping spree this Easter bank holiday? Here's everything you need to know about Liverpool ONE's opening hours.

The Easter bank holiday is almost here and many of us will be planning what we’re going to do with the long weekend.

With dry, mild weather on the cards, many people are likely to head into the city centre for a spot of shopping or a bite to eat. But, Liverpool ONE’s opening hours will be a little different to usual.

Below is everything you need to know if you plan to hit the shops this Easter.

Liverpool ONE. | Liverpool ONE/Gareth Jones

Liverpool ONE Easter opening times

Shops

Good Friday (April 18) - 10.00am – 8.00pm.

Saturday, April 19 - 10.00am – 7.00pm.

Easter Sunday (April 20) - 11.00am – 5.00pm (larger stores will be closed due to UK trading legislation).

Easter Monday (April 21) - 10.00am – 6.00pm.

Good Friday (April 18) - 11.00am to 11.00pm.

Saturday, April 19 - 11.00am to 11.00pm.

Easter Sunday (April 20) - 11.00am to 11.00pm.

Easter Monday (April 21) - 11.00am to 11.00pm.