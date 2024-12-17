Liverpool ONE shopping complex sold for almost £500m

A UK property giant has acquired a 92 per cent stake in the Liverpool ONE shopping centre in an almost £500m deal.

Acquired by Landsec, Liverpool ONE opened in 2008 and offers a range of retail, leisure, and food and beverage brands. Despite the UK high street suffering in recent years, the popular complex in the heart of the city centre continues to thrive, attracting high footfall. According to Landsec, retail sales have grown by 5 per cent over the past 12 months.

Sephora, UNIQLO and Bath & Body Works are just a few of many major brands who have recently signed deals with Liverpool ONE, with Grosvenor previously stating 2025 will be its ‘biggest year’ for store openings since 2008.

UNIQLO is coming to Liverpool. | UNIQLO/Liverpool ONE

Landsec purchased the stakes of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia), which owned 69 per cent, and Grosvenor, which owned 23 per cent, for a total of £490m.

Mark Allan, Chief Executive at Landsec said: "The top one per cent of the UK's shopping destinations provide brands with access to 30 per cent of all in-store retail spend, which is why we continue to see brands focus on fewer, but bigger and better stores in the best locations.

"As such I am delighted that we have added another top-ten centre with a highly attractive return profile - meaning our unique portfolio now includes seven of the top 30 centres in the UK. Liverpool ONE already has a great line-up of brands in a thriving location and we look forward to building on this with our leading operating platform to further add to its exciting growth story."