UNIQLO is officially coming to Liverpool city centre.

The Japanese fashion retailer is known for its affordable casualwear and basics, as well as accessories such as its viral bum-bag. Though there is already a large store in Manchester, Liverpool residents have been patiently waiting for the brand to return to the city, after the Speke store closed many years ago.

Advertisement applications were submitted to Liverpool City Council earlier this year, seeking permission to display UNIQLO signage outside the former Tessuti store at 90 Paradise Street - however, at the time, the brand could not comment on the plans. Now, the retailer has confirmed it will be opening on Paradise Street in early 2025, with a 25,000 sq ft, two-storey store.

Hundreds of shoppers queued before the opening of Scotland's first UNIQLO store earlier this year.

The new Liverpool ONE store will feature UNIQLO’s womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as its iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features will also be integrated into the store, including self-service checkout areas, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.

Alessandro Dudech, COO at UNIQLO UK, said Liverpool was “the obvious choice” for a new store and a “natural next step” for the brand. The new store is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

The news follows the announcement that beauty giant Sephora will open its first Liverpool store next year after ‘immense’ demand from local fans.

