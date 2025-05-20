Liverpool’s largest Padel courts have officially opened after high demand.

A racquet sport cross between tennis and squash, Padel has well over 30 million players worldwide and has seen its popularity explode over the past few years.

Now Ignite Padel has created six brand new courts in Liverpool and an exclusive WhatsApp community to bring players together for practice and matches.

Based at the site of one of the city’s oldest tennis clubs, Vagabonds, on Queens Drive in West Derby, the new Padel complex features Championship Level floodlit courts and is open from 7.00am through to late evening.

Liverpool’s largest Padel courts open as sport is 'taking over from football'. | Submitted

Ignite Padel runs regular tournaments where players of a similar standard – divided into bronze, silver or gold racquet skills - can compete in a fun social way, earning personal points and teaming up with different partners. There are also plans to launch Padel teams to compete inter-club with other venues around the region.

A spokesperson for the Liverpool-owned business said: “It’s taking over from football, which is why we felt Liverpool needed more Padel courts because it’s growing so fast and so many people are engaged with it.

“One of the main attractions of Padel is the social side so alongside our top tier courts we are really trying to build a community. We currently have the biggest ‘Whatsapp Padel’ group chat in the North West which we set up to help people find other players of similar abilities.”

At Ignite Padel, racquets are free to hire on site, and there are vending machines to buy balls in pressurised tubes of three so no specialist equipment is needed. Courts can be booked in time slots, with 60-minute and 90-minute the most popular. Bookings can be made here.