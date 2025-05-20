Discover the full schedule and stage times here for the opening day of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend officially kicks off in Liverpool this week, with dozens of incredible artists set to perform in Sefton Park on Friday (May 23). The opening day of the three-day festival will feature huge names in the music biz, like Biffy Clyro, Tom Grennan, Natasha Bedingfield and The Wombats.

Below is everything you need to know about Friday’s event, including the full lineup and stage times.

Are Friday tickets still available?

Yes. Friday tickets are available here.

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 2.00pm on Friday, with the event scheduled to finish by 10.00pm.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Friday line-up and stage times

Radio 1 Main Stage

Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin - 3.00pm to 4.00pm

The Wombats - 4.00pm to 4.35pm

Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Nicky - 4.35pm to 5.00pm

Natasha Bedingfield - 5.00pm to 5.30pm

Pop anthems with Dean McCullough - 5.30pm to 6.05pm

James Hype - 6.05pm to 6.45pm

Party anthems with Sam & Danni - 6.45pm to 7.20pm

Biffy Clyro - 7.20pm to 8.05pm

Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges - 8.05pm to 8.45pm

Tom Grennan - 8.45pm to 9.45pm

Radio 1 New Music Stage

D.O.D. - 4.05pm to 4.45pm

Barry Can’t Swim - 4.45pm to 5.30pm

Jazzy - 6.30pm to 7.00pm

Prospa - 6.00pm to 6.45pm

Katy B - 6.45pm to 7.20pm

Nia Archives - 7.20pm to 8.00pm

Confidence Man - 8.15pm to 9.00pm

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Shelly - 3.00pm to 4.00pm

Charlie Hedges - 4.00pm to 5.00pm

Martha - 5.00pm to 6.00pm

Paige Tomlinson - 6.00pm to 6.45pm

Girls Don’t Sync - 6.45pm to 7.30pm

FISH56OCTAGON - 7.30pm to 8.15pm

Kettama - 8.15pm to 9.00pm

BBC Introducing Stage

Miles Temp - 2.20pm to 2.40pm

Leonie Biney - 3.00pm to 3.30pm

Jayahadadream - 4.00pm to 4.30pm

Esme Emerson - 5.00pm to 5.30pm

Billy Khan - 6.00pm to 6.30pm

Tonia - 7.00pm to 7.30pm

Crawlers - 8.00pm to 8.40pm