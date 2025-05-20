BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Full Friday lineup and stage times including Biffy Clyro & Tom Grennan
Discover the full schedule and stage times here for the opening day of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend officially kicks off in Liverpool this week, with dozens of incredible artists set to perform in Sefton Park on Friday (May 23). The opening day of the three-day festival will feature huge names in the music biz, like Biffy Clyro, Tom Grennan, Natasha Bedingfield and The Wombats.
Below is everything you need to know about Friday’s event, including the full lineup and stage times.
Are Friday tickets still available?
What time do gates open?
Gates open at 2.00pm on Friday, with the event scheduled to finish by 10.00pm.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Friday line-up and stage times
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin - 3.00pm to 4.00pm
- The Wombats - 4.00pm to 4.35pm
- Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Nicky - 4.35pm to 5.00pm
- Natasha Bedingfield - 5.00pm to 5.30pm
- Pop anthems with Dean McCullough - 5.30pm to 6.05pm
- James Hype - 6.05pm to 6.45pm
- Party anthems with Sam & Danni - 6.45pm to 7.20pm
- Biffy Clyro - 7.20pm to 8.05pm
- Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges - 8.05pm to 8.45pm
- Tom Grennan - 8.45pm to 9.45pm
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- D.O.D. - 4.05pm to 4.45pm
- Barry Can’t Swim - 4.45pm to 5.30pm
- Jazzy - 6.30pm to 7.00pm
- Prospa - 6.00pm to 6.45pm
- Katy B - 6.45pm to 7.20pm
- Nia Archives - 7.20pm to 8.00pm
- Confidence Man - 8.15pm to 9.00pm
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Shelly - 3.00pm to 4.00pm
- Charlie Hedges - 4.00pm to 5.00pm
- Martha - 5.00pm to 6.00pm
- Paige Tomlinson - 6.00pm to 6.45pm
- Girls Don’t Sync - 6.45pm to 7.30pm
- FISH56OCTAGON - 7.30pm to 8.15pm
- Kettama - 8.15pm to 9.00pm
BBC Introducing Stage
- Miles Temp - 2.20pm to 2.40pm
- Leonie Biney - 3.00pm to 3.30pm
- Jayahadadream - 4.00pm to 4.30pm
- Esme Emerson - 5.00pm to 5.30pm
- Billy Khan - 6.00pm to 6.30pm
- Tonia - 7.00pm to 7.30pm
- Crawlers - 8.00pm to 8.40pm