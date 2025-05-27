The city of Liverpool is reeling after a car ploughed into a crowd during LFC’s Premier League parade. Here’s what we know so far.

The city of Liverpool is in shock after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during the Reds’ Premier League parade. A huge crowd celebrated the title winners but, after Liverpool's open Top bus reached its final destination further down The Strand, a car veered into pedestrians on Water Street at around 6.00pm.

Merseyside Police confirmed they had a arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area around two hours after the incident that left dozens of people, including four children, injured.

Liverpool Football Club said it was in contact with the force and would “continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

We have spoken to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, who was at the scene on Tuesday morning. He said: “Water Street was not a route where vehicles were supposed to be used and it was blocked off.

“At this end of it, which is the direction that [the vehicle] was coming in towards The Strand, there were literally hundreds of thousands of people here, so no vehicle would've got through anyway.

“The questions I suppose, are legitimate, but we have to give the police the time to conclude their investigations, which is what they're doing.”

At a press conference on Monday night, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, said the horrific incident was not being treated as terrorism. David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service said a total 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Leader of Liverpool City Council, Cllr Liam Robinson also attended the scene this morning. He told us: “We’re all shocked and upset at what was a joyous day, not just for Liverpool FC but for the whole city. After the parade we then had this tragic event here on Water Street.

“I think off all those people caught up in it, particularly victims that are receiving hospital treatment, are very much in our thoughts and in our prayers.”

Earlier today, Mayor Rotheram said four people were still “very, very ill in hospital”. A cordon remains in place around Water Street and an update is expected during a press conference at 3.00pm today.