Paddy Pimblett said he “cannot believe” what happened in Liverpool after a “day of celebration turned into a worry”.

The UFC star known as Paddy the Baddy is a proud Red and spoke about the joy he experienced taking his twin daughters to their first ever parade. However, the celebrations ended in tragedy when, at around 6.00pm, a car ploughed into fans on Water Street. 27 people, including four children, were taken to hospital due to their injuries.

In a statement shared on Instagram yesterday, Paddy said: “Went the parade today amazing support as always for our reds nobody does celebrations and parades like us. Taking the babies there first ever parade today was a memory I’ll never forget, the looks on their faces looking at the spectacle and I’ll have the pictures and videos to show them when they grow up.

Paddy Pimblett. | Image: National Diversity Awards

“Still cannot believe what actually happened after it, day of celebration turned into a worry for everyone who was there or even knew anybody there, friends and family messaging to make sure that they are safe something that we shouldn’t have to do or worry about.”

He added: “I hope anyone injured has a fast recovery and anyone affected already knows they have the full city supporting them, red or blue it doesn’t matter. Things like this are more important than football. YNWA.”

Dozens were injured in the incident | AFP via Getty Images

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and echoed fellow leaders, urging people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online.

A 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area, who is believed to be the driver, has been arrested.