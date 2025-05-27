Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk has expressed solidarity following the tragic incident at the Liverpool parade, where a car struck fans, leaving several injured.

Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk has said “we are all with you” after dozens of people were injured during the club’s title parade celebrations on Monday (May 26).

The celebrations ended in tragedy when, at around 6.00pm, a car ploughed into fans on Water Street. 27 people, including four children, were taken to hospital due to their injuries.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, the Dutch footballer said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Many other celebrities with ties to Liverpool have spoken out about the horrific incident including comedian John Bishop, former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism and echoed fellow leaders, urging people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online.

A 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area, who is believed to be the driver, has been arrested.