Trent Alexander-Arnold has dedicated Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph to the city and fans of the club.

The Reds have officially won the English championship for a 20th time in history - moving level with Manchester United. A 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur delivered Arne Slot’s side the silverware.

Alexander-Arnold was raised in the West Derby area of Liverpool and been at the club since the age of six. He’s graduated through the academy and won eight major trophies - and now two Premier League crowns. This season, he has recorded three goals and six assists in 30 top-flight appearances.

There were wild celebration inside Anfield, outside the stadium and across Merseyside after the title was secured. And Alexander-Arnold has taken to social media to toast the achievements. He posted on X: “For the City. For the Fans. ❤️.”

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. Despite captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mo Salah putting pen to paper on respective new contracts earlier this month, the vice-captain has still to decide on his next month. Alexander-Arnold is wanted by Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is in the peak years of his career aged 26 and is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. Plenty of supporters are still hoping that Alexander-Arnold will still commit his future despite appearing to be edging towards the Spanish capital.

During the title celebrations, Alexander-Arnold was spotted having a brief chat with Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry on the Anfield pitch.

While there have been some frustrated by Alexander-Arnold’s potential exit for nothing, he was still serenaded by supporters during the celebrations. Each individual player took their turn to roister in front of the Kop, with Alexander-Arnold pushed by fellow Scouser Curtis Jones to do so.

There were no hesitations from fans when it came to paying tribute to Alexander-Arnold’s contributions this season. They sang his song ‘The Scouser In Our Team’ and he beat his chest as a thank you.

Alexander-Arnold has been tight-lipped about his future, with head coach Slot also not commenting on the ongoing situation. Speaking after the 1-0 win over Leicester after Alexander-Arnold returned from injury to score the winning goal, Slot said: “The headline should be today the goal he scored and not about his contract.

“But what I can say is it would be ridiculous if someone argues his commitment for this club because the work-rate he put in to be back today and make such an important goal, and all the work he has done for this club in all these years he is here, no-one – in my opinion – can argue his commitment to this club. But let the headlines be [about] his great goal and not his contract situation.”