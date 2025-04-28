Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fenway Sports Group were in attendance when Liverpool claimed the Premier League title after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, has sent an emotional message after the Premier League title was secured.

The Reds have been anointed champions of England for a 20th time. A 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur ensured that Arne Slot won the silverware in his first season as Anfield supremo.

There were jubilant scenes that lasted well into the night around the historic stadium. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chief Henry flew into Merseyside from America along with his wife Pizzuti and the company’s president Mike Gordon.

After FSG purchased the club in 2010, Liverpool have won nine major trophies and secured the Premier League for a second time. When the Reds claimed the title in 2020, fans could not be present because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And posting on Instagram, Pizzuti soaked in the afternoon and called it ‘an unforgettable season and celebration’. She said: “Liverpool Football Club are the Premier League Champions!! After being top of the table since November, Liverpool clinched their 20th title at Anfield, with the best supporters in the league celebrating every magical moment of our 5-1 win over Tottenham.

“When we won in 2020, it was in an empty stadium because of the pandemic, so this was extra appreciated by all to be together with supporters at Anfield. Sharing some sights and sounds from an incredible day for this historic club, which is now tied with one other club for the most Premier League titles ever. I am just so, so grateful. Thank you for an unforgettable season and celebration.”

Henry and FSG gave the green light for Liverpool to appoint Slot last summer. FSG’s CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes were convinced Slot was the right candidate to fill the void left behind of Jurgen Klopp following his shock departure.

The Dutchman was unheralded despite guiding Feyenoord to the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup. Some doubted whether Slot could make the step up at the Reds but he has done it with aplomb. And speaking after the Tottenham win, Slot knew that some questioned whether he had the acumen to replace Klopp and saluted FSG for deciding on him.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld what Henry said to Slot on the pitch during the celebrations, Slot replied: “Probably congratulations! I don't remember exactly what he said but it was special for them as well to be part of this moment. For them to trust me to be in this position, maybe now everybody says: ‘That makes complete sense.'

“But the moment they signed me, maybe not everyone was as convinced as everyone is now. So, that tells you also what a special club this is that they don't always go for the maybe the most simple or obvious choice – they make the choice that they think is best for the club. It must be a special moment for them as well, second time in five years that they win the league. And now to do this in front of our fans is special for everyone, including them.”