Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local primary school shortlisted for the 'Primary School of the Year' award at the TES Schools Awards 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool primary school is in the running for a prestigious accolade at the ‘Oscars of education’. The annual TES Schools Awards celebrate the best in the education industry across the UK, presenting awards in 22 categories, from ‘Primary School of the Year’ to ‘Trust of the Year’.

Liverpool’s Whitefield Primary School is up for the title of ‘Primary School of the Year’, after being shortlisted by a panel of expert judges. Up against seven other schools for the accolade, the school in the L6 area prides itself on its values of ‘Care, Connection and Confidence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A local primary school shortlisted for the 'Primary School of the Year' award at the TES Schools Awards 2025. | kuzmichstudio - stock.adobe.com (illustrative purposes only)

Elsewhere in Merseyside, Carr Mill Primary School in St Helens has been shortlisted for ‘Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year’, which recognises outstanding pupil mental health initiatives.

The winners will be announced at the official awards ceremony on June 20, 2025.