Liverpool primary school shortlisted for prestigious accolade at TES Schools Awards 2025
A Liverpool primary school is in the running for a prestigious accolade at the ‘Oscars of education’. The annual TES Schools Awards celebrate the best in the education industry across the UK, presenting awards in 22 categories, from ‘Primary School of the Year’ to ‘Trust of the Year’.
Liverpool’s Whitefield Primary School is up for the title of ‘Primary School of the Year’, after being shortlisted by a panel of expert judges. Up against seven other schools for the accolade, the school in the L6 area prides itself on its values of ‘Care, Connection and Confidence’.
Elsewhere in Merseyside, Carr Mill Primary School in St Helens has been shortlisted for ‘Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year’, which recognises outstanding pupil mental health initiatives.
The winners will be announced at the official awards ceremony on June 20, 2025.
