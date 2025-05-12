Parking charges in Liverpool city centre should be “fairer” with a “more balanced approach that considers the needs of Liverpool residents, commuters, and the local economy” it has been claimed.

Last month, despite an overwhelming majority of survey respondents indicating they were against the move, the city council confirmed it will extend its parking restrictions to 11pm.

As of June, drivers will be charged from 7am to 11pm, rather than the current length of 8am to 6pm. It will also cost motorists more to leave their car in a city bay as 30 minutes parking in the city centre has gone up from £1.20 to £2 while an hour will now cost £4, up from £2.40.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, in the face of widespread criticism, told the LDRS he felt the authority’s decision was “necessary” but accepted it wouldn’t be universally popular. Now, city centre residents have called for changes to be made to the scheme.

The decision to end free parking comes almost three years after it was first proposed by city councillors, having first been announced in 2022. The largest opposition group in the Town Hall, the Liberal Democrats, described the charging extension as a “hospitality tax.”

Parking in Liverpool. | Local TV

Cllr Robinson said the decision was taken based on the parking offer across the centre of town. He said: “We always knew this wouldn’t be a universally popular decision, I think if you asked most people they would wish we’d have free parking all day, every day.”

A new petition has been launched calling for the authority to reconsider the changes. Holly Dempster-Edwards, who lives in the city centre, has urged the council to set out a new consultation to include possibilities such as a “less severe change” to the duration of free-of-charge parking and accused them of ignoring the results of the last public engagement exercise.

Writing in the petition, she said: “These measures risk discouraging visitors, harming local businesses, and placing additional strain on residents – especially during a time of rising living costs. Public transport remains unreliable, and alternative options like taxis are often unaffordable.

“In particular, this risks the nighttime economy, with Liverpool being a music city that offers many free musical events and performances in the evenings throughout the week.” Ms Dempster-Edwards said the charges could risk harming attendances, particularly to events put on by the city council itself.

Parking in Liverpool. | Local TV

The petition added: “People who work nights in the city centre will also be affected as their transport options to get to work are limited. The council itself has also noted that these changes will put vulnerable people at risk, for example the elderly and anyone who is pregnant.

“The planned four-hour limits will lead to more motorists seeking 24h parking, of which the provision is not sufficient in the city centre. We call for a fairer, more balanced approach that considers the needs of Liverpool residents, commuters, and the local economy.”

As a result, the petition calls for a new consultation and a review of the policy with emphasis on accessibility, economic impact, and social equity. Ms Dempster-Edwards added: “This new consultation should also seek to find out how to ensure safe and efficient public transport for those who need to travel at night.

“The new consultation should take into consideration the views of the respondents rather than simply ignoring the results.”