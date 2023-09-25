Unique Liverpool restaurant secures three AA Rosette Award at prestigious foodie ceremony
8 By Andrew Sheridan will be listed in the 2024 edition of the AA Restaurant Guide – a trusted go-to for foodies.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Award-winning Liverpool chef Andrew Sheridan has retained his three AA Rosette Award despite the challenges of moving his flagship restaurant 8 from Birmingham to his home city earlier this year.
Sheridan and his team received the award - one of the AA’s most prestigious accolades for food - at a ceremony in London on Monday night. The black-tie event, held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, Park Lane, was attended by 1,000 industry guests.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Along with the award, 8 By Andrew Sheridan will be listed in the 2024 edition of the AA Restaurant Guide – a trusted go-to for foodies – which will be released on September 26.
Sheridan has maintained the three AA Rosette despite moving his operation from Birmingham to Liverpool’s Cook Street in April 2023.
He said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have retained my three AA Rosette Award. It really is testament to the hard work of everyone at 8 that we have maintained our exceptionally high standards despite a major site move. We couldn’t be happier.”
8 was named Best Restaurant in the UK at the British Restaurant Awards earlier in the month. It was also one of only 12 in the UK to be added to the Michelin Guide’s online directory in August.
Sheridan and his business partner Sam Morgan of the Open Restaurants Group also opened an upmarket neighbourhood bistro in Oxton, The Wirral, in May.