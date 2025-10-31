Remembrance Day at St George's Hall. | Liverpool Council

Liverpool Council has announced road closures for Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s annual Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday, November 9 on the plateau at St George’s Hall.

The event will honour the sacrifices of those who served, those currently serving, and those who gave their lives in conflict, with full details available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Day at St George's Hall. | Liverpool Council

As a result, road closures will be in place around the city centre from 7:00am to 1:00pm, including William Brown Street, London Road and Lime Street. Full closures can be found below.

Liverpool Remembrance Sunday 2025 road closures

William Brown Street from Byrom Street 7:00am – 1:00pm.

London Road between Seymour Street and Lime Street 9:30am – 1:00pm.

Commutation Row between Islington and Lime Street 9:30am – 1:00pm.

Islington between Fraser Street and Commutation Row 9:30am – 1:00pm.

Lime Street between London Road and Copperas Hill 9:30am – 1:00pm.

St. Johns Lane and St. George’s Place between Old Haymarket and Lime Street 9:30am – 1:00pm.

Skelhorne Street between Bolton Street and Lime Street 9:30am – 1:00pm.

Queens Square Bus Station will be closed from 9:30am to 1:00pm.

Access for the Holiday Inn Hotel and St John’s car park will be facilitated from Elliot Street / Lime Street junction.

All closures will be signed and stewarded. Liverpool Council said closures will remain in force “only for as long as is deemed necessary”.