Merseyside Police believe nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally wounded when a gunman opened fire at her home after chasing another man into the property on Monday evening.

Liverpool is a city in mourning after nine year-old, Olivia Pratt-Korbel, was shot dead by a man wearing a balaclava after he chased a second man into the school girl’s home in Kingsheath Avenue in the Knotty Ash area on Monday evening.

Merseyside Police have launched a murder investigation and have also appealed to criminals to give up Olivia’s killer.

Police received reports of gunshots and attended the scene in Kingsheath Avenue shortly after 10.00pm on Monday.

The emergency services rushed Olivia to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but she was pronounced dead a while after arriving.

A 35 year-old man was also injured in the attack after suffering a gunshot wound to the body and a woman was also injured when the gunman shot her in one of her hands.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said Olivia’s death “crosses every single boundary”.

Nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. (Photo: Facebook)

What happened in the minutes before Olivia was shot?

Detectives believe an individual approached two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue and opened fire.

The two men started to run away from the gunman however, one of the men, who is 35, ran into Olivia’s home and forced his way in.

Olivia’s mum, Cheryl, attempted to stop the man getting in and seconds later the gunman also attempted to enter the property.

Police believe the man put his hand through the door before discharging the firearm.

What happened when the gunman force his way in?

The gunman fired two shots, one of which police believe struck mum Cheryl first before hitting Olivia in the chest.

The attacker then fled the scene on foot, said Merseyside Police.

The 35 year-old man was taken away in a black Audi motor vehicle - this vehicle has since been seized by police.

Mum Cheryl was taken to Aintree Hospital

The police have informed Olivia’s next of kin who is currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

What is known about the gunman?

The only official details concerning the gunman confirmed by Merseyside Police were as follows: “This individual was approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, and they were carrying a handgun,” said police.

How has the city of Liverpool reacted?

Olivia was a pupil at St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton.

School principal Rebecca Wilkinson said the nine year-old would “go out of her way to help others”.

“Our school community is devasted at the sad loss of Olivia. We are in shock and disbelief at such tragic news.

“Olivia was a much loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour, and a bubbly personality.

“She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.”

Ms. Wilkinson added: “She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard Of Oz.

“Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Many local people expressed their sadness and anger they felt at the death of Olivia.

The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, described the Knotty Ash incident as an “appalling act of evil”.

“Fifteen years to the day that Rhys Jones was murdered, another innocent child of our city becomes a victim to gun crime. Has nothing been learned? Enough is enough.”

In a tweet, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, Kim Johnson, said:

“We have a long way to go to eradicate VAWG: the murder of Ashley Dale, the 30-year old woman in Kirkby and now a 9-year old girl. We cannot be indifferent to these violent episodes and must step up the fight against #VAWG. ”

Whilst speaking with BBC Radio 4, Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Paula Barker, called for Liverpudliuans to come forward with information.

“There is a culture within the city that people shouldn’t grass on each other. What I would say very clearly is if anyone has any information about any of the murders in the city in recent weeks then please contact Merseyside police or Crimestoppers,” she said.