Merseyside’s chief of police has urged Liverpool’s ‘criminal fraternity’ to provide information on the shooter.

Police hunting the gunman who shot and killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her home in Dovecot have arrested a 35-year-old man.

Olivia was shot by a man brandishing a hand gun, as he chased another man into her home on Kingsheath Avenue on Monday night.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the intruders.

Police have now arrested the man suspected to have been the intended target of the shooting.

He has been detained in hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound sustained in the incident, on a breach of prison recall terms. He will return to prison and will be questioned in connection with the murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy. “I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible. We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates. “This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account. If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.”

Appeal for information

Merseyside Police Chief Constable, Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing “crosses every single boundary” as the force appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

She said: “Now is not the time to be tight-lipped,” a sentiment echoed by many Liverpool residents who believe the city has an anti-grass culture.

The tragic shooting happened 15-years to the day since the murder of Rhys Jones, which saw witnesses to the crime refuse to come forward.

What have the police said?

Ms Kennedy told a press conference on Tuesday: “This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

“We need to find all who are responsible for - not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said Olivia had been at home with her two older siblings and mother when Ms Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside.

The suspect is described as a 5”7 male, wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves.

According to Mr Kameen, he fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing both of them to run away. One of the men then ran towards the open door of Olivia’s home and forced his way in.

Mr Kameen said: “As that was taking place the person with the gun has followed the male to this property.

“That person has also tried to force entry to the property and has managed, it would appear, to put their hand through the open door as Cheryl continued to try and close it.

A police officer lays flowers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot. Officers from Merseyside Police have started a murder investigation after attending a house at 10pm Monday following reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property. Picture date: Tuesday August 23, 2022.

“A shot has been fired which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl.”

The man who ran into Olivia’s home was also shot in the hand, and taken to hospital by someone driving an Audi. It is believed the car has since been seized.

Olivia was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police officers but tragically died.

Mr Kameen said: “My appeal is to the person responsible for this horrendous attack on a nine-year-old schoolgirl to recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family. I want that individual to hand themselves in.”

Demanding an end to anti-grass culture

Liverpudlians have taken to social media, urging anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

One Facebook user said, “Get out of this mood not to grass the killer, if you think like that you’re part of the crime” and another, “most of the time Scousers remain silent and it’s time for the police to stop having to rely on CCTV.”

Local authority figures are also urging the city to come together and share any information they may have.

Assistant Mayor, Harry Doyle, shares how to report information anonymously.

Mayor Joanne Anderson urges the city to work together.