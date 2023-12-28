Two men were stabbed and remain in hospital following a 'large-scale disturbance' in the city centre.

Merseyside Police have raided a number of addresses in Liverpool as part of their investigation into a mass brawl in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning that resulted in two men being stabbed.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest during the 'large-scale disturbance'. He was found at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel, near to McDonald's, by a police patrol at around 5.30am. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A second male, aged 21, who was stabbed in the back following what witnesses described as a 'mass brawl' involving two groups of males who left The Safehouse nightclub on Victoria Street and entered Peter Street, is also stable in hospital.

A third man, aged 23, suffered a laceration to the head, believed to have been caused by being hit with a bottle or glass and also remains in hospital. A fourth man, aged 20, has also been identified, also with lacerations to his head. He is recovering at home.

Detectives investigating the incident carried out a number of warrants in the Anfield and Wavertree areas on Thursday morning and evidential items were seized, but no arrests have yet been announced in relation to the stabbings.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. CCTV is in the process of being examined and witnesses spoken to.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “We are making considerable progress in the investigation, and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far. We are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in a vehicle or on foot in the area of Peter Street who may have witnessed the disturbance to come forward if they haven’t already done so.

“I would also ask taxi and delivery drivers to check their dashcams to see if they captured anything significant and members of the public to come forward if they captured any photographs or video footage on their mobile phones.