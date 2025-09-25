Liverpool tax evaders caught and fined for avoiding tax by HMRC

The people and businesses who received penalties for “deliberately failing to meet their tax obligations” of more than £25,000 have been named.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has today (September 25) published 109 cases from across the UK, with penalties totalling over £70 million. In each case, the taxpayer failed to fully disclose their default at the outset of an investigation.

These details will remain published for 12 months. It is important to note that it only lists those penalised under civil procedures and does not include criminal convictions for fraud.

Among those listed today is one business/person based in Merseyside.

Jake James Binks, of the roofing trade at Hasfield Road in Liverpool, received a penalty of £46,949.94 based on £67,071.37 in tax between April 6, 2018 and April 5, 2023.

A list published on June 18 also includes Griffith Build Northern Ltd, a construction business of Greenbank Drive in Liverpool. The business received a penalty of £29,940.24 based on £50,319.76 in tax between March 17, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

It also named Crouch Construction Specialists Ltd, a construction business formerly of Field Lane in Fazakerley. The business received a penalty of £25,924.74 based on £41,150.40 in tax between April 6, 2017 and April 5, 2019.

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's Director of Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said: "We are determined to tackle the minority who deliberately refuse to pay what they owe and will pursue all available avenues to recover unpaid amounts.

"Publishing the names of deliberate defaulters sends a clear message that this behaviour has consequences and encourages compliance across the board."