15 parts of Liverpool to see change to bin collections in matter of weeks

Liverpool residents are set to see a change in bin collections as the city council rolls out its latest recycling initiative.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Select households in Liverpool will begin to receive free, weekly food waste collections from September 2025, with approximately 15,000 households expected to benefit.

Liverpool City Council says the move marks “a major step towards reducing waste and increasing the city’s recycling rates” – which are currently among the lowest in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The households have been chosen from 15 wards: Childwall, Garston, Fazakerley West, Allerton, West Derby, Wavertree Garden Suburb, Grassendale & Cressington, Springwood, Mossley Hill, Everton North, Everton East, Everton West, Norris Green, Deysbrook, West Derby Leyfield and Yew Tree.

All food waste will be able to be recycled, including leftovers, vegetable peelings, bones, and teabags.

Those who are among the first to receive the new service will be notified in August and will receive information packs, a smaller indoor bin (known as a caddy), a larger outdoor caddy, and odourless liners ahead of the launch on Monday, September 22.

A distinctive Liverpool wheelie bin. Image: Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com | Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com

The outdoor caddies will be pest-proof, meaning that rats, seagulls, and other unwanted pests should not be able to get inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new food waste collections are an additional service and will be collected on the same day as the purple and blue bins. There will be no changes to the existing bin collection schedules.

A phased roll-out will then be extended across the city enabling the council to test vehicle capacity, routes and gain an early understanding of the amount of food waste being recycled. From April 2026, the local authority will be tasked with providing weekly collections of food waste to more than 200,000 households after legislation was passed four years ago.

Speaking ahead of the roll out, Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Cabinet Member for Communities, Neighbourhoods and Streetscene said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the city. We all produce food waste and some of it is inevitable for many of us, like teabags, chicken bones and vegetable peelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the introduction of weekly food waste collections, we’ll now be able to put it to good use rather than sending it to be incinerated with the rest of our household waste. Not only will this help reduce carbon emissions, but it also creates products that could be used to heat homes or power vehicles.

“These food waste collections will eventually be rolled out across the city for everyone to take part. They’ll be completely free and won’t impact other scheduled bin collections.

“We’ll be working closely with households across each phase of the roll out to help make the introduction as smooth as possible. I’d strongly encourage everyone to start recycling their food waste as soon as they’re able to.”