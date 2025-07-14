'Radical makeover' for Liverpool city centre as £3.4m cash injection approved

A major Liverpool corridor is set for a ‘radical makeover’ due to a ‘landmark’ funding boost.

Liverpool City Council has approved a £3.4m cash injection – its biggest Section 106 contribution of the century – to help fund a transformational scheme in the heart of the city’s emerging Fabric District, between the Knowledge Quarter and Lime Street.

The local authority says the scheme will see the “radical makeover” of the Fabric District and the historic sum could soon be doubled by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) pending approval of the scheme by the Council’s Cabinet.

A report to the Cabinet tomorrow (July 15), is seeking to confirm plans for a redesigned Monument Place, introducing dedicated bus-priority lanes and upgraded traffic signals on London Road.

The council says Monument Place will also be transformed into “a high-quality district square with new paving, landscaping, rain gardens, seating and an event space” with walking and cycling connections into Liverpool’s wider active-travel network also included.

The funding and cabinet report comes as a public consultation on the scheme has been completed. Following the consultation, detailed designs will now be developed in collaboration with stakeholders.

The project combines the Metro network improvements with the Monument Place public realm works, in a partnership between the Council and LCRCA. To enable this joined-up delivery, Cabinet is set to approve a Section 8 Highways Act 1980 agreement granting LCRCA the powers to carry out highway improvements from Lime Street to Low Hill.

Councillor Dan Barrington, Cabinet Member for Transport and Connectivity, said: “Monument Place and the Metro upgrades mark a major turning point for one of Liverpool’s most vital city-centre corridors.

“This project will deliver quicker, cleaner bus services alongside a beautifully reimagined public space that works for everyone – residents, visitors and businesses alike.

“This bold initiative demonstrates how combining smart transport with public realm improvements can fuel growth, cut emissions and create a city that’s easier to move around and healthier to live in.”