£5m transformation to make Liverpool's iconic Greatie Market 'even greater'
A report going to Cabinet on July 15 outlines initial plans for a major investment of up to £5 million in Great Homer Street Market, commonly known as Greatie Market by locals.
It forms part of Liverpool City Council’s wider regeneration programme which aims to “unlock development opportunities, enhance placemaking and connectivity and ultimately improve communities across Liverpool North” - an area spanning 5km from Greatie Market to Bootle town centre.
The improvements to the market and surrounding area will utilise the government’s Strategic Futures Panel funding and will see the much-loved market undergo a significant refurbishment and expansion.
Key features of the regeneration include: a full refurbishment of the existing market building, including upgrades to lighting, electrics, flooring and customer facilities; a new extension to house additional food and beverage units, with retractable seating; a large external canopy to expand the market footprint; improved layout and accessibility, with wider aisles and space for additional stalls.
The project also includes the demolition of nearby derelict industrial units to improve access, safety, and visibility, and to unlock future development opportunities.
