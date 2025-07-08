£5m transformation to make Liverpool's iconic Greatie Market 'even greater'

Plans to revitalise one of the city’s most iconic and historic trading spaces could get the green light next week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report going to Cabinet on July 15 outlines initial plans for a major investment of up to £5 million in Great Homer Street Market, commonly known as Greatie Market by locals.

It forms part of Liverpool City Council’s wider regeneration programme which aims to “unlock development opportunities, enhance placemaking and connectivity and ultimately improve communities across Liverpool North” - an area spanning 5km from Greatie Market to Bootle town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements to the market and surrounding area will utilise the government’s Strategic Futures Panel funding and will see the much-loved market undergo a significant refurbishment and expansion.

Greatie Market. | Liverpool City Council

Key features of the regeneration include: a full refurbishment of the existing market building, including upgrades to lighting, electrics, flooring and customer facilities; a new extension to house additional food and beverage units, with retractable seating; a large external canopy to expand the market footprint; improved layout and accessibility, with wider aisles and space for additional stalls.

The project also includes the demolition of nearby derelict industrial units to improve access, safety, and visibility, and to unlock future development opportunities.

Liverpool City Council says the redevelopment will “make Greatie even greater”. Procurement is expected to begin this summer, with construction anticipated to start in 2026.