Liverpool train services face significant disruptions this Christmas due to ‘major’ resignalling works at Crewe, impacting routes and schedules until January 3.

Every Christmas Day, train services across the country come to a halt and passengers face limited services on Boxing Day. This year is set to be even trickier for those reliant on using the train network, with Network Rail engineering works closing a number of key routes.

‘Major’ resignalling works in the Crewe area throughout the festive period will cause significant changes to Liverpool train operations, with no direct services between Liverpool and Crewe for several days. No trains will run through Crewe on December 27 - with buses running between Crewe and Liverpool South Parkway - but services to and from Liverpool will continue to be impacted until January 3.

The impacted rail operators are Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, Northern, Transport for Wales, Cross Country and East Midlands Railway. Below is everything you need to know about how Liverpool will be affected.

Avanti West Coast

The Avanti West Coast service from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston will not operate on December 27.

On December 28, the Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston service will be diverted via an alternative route and, on January 1 and 2, buses will replace trains between Crewe and Liverpool. There will be no Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston service on January 1 and 2.

London Northwestern Railway

On December 27, London Northwestern train services between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Birmingham New Street and Stafford only, at a reduced level of frequency.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Stafford and Crewe and Liverpool South Parkway. Passengers are advised to travel on Merseyrail train services between Liverpool South Parkway and Liverpool Central.

Train services between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street on December 28, 29, 30 and 31 will run between Birmingham New Street and Stafford, and between Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street only, again at a reduced level of frequency.

On New Year’s Day (January 1) and January 2, services between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street will run between Birmingham and Crewe only. Rail replacement buses will operate between Crewe and Liverpool South Parkway.

More information from Network Rail is available here. Always check before you travel.