Liverpool’s ‘ugly pub’ to close for 'beautiful' £300,000 transformation

Liverpool’s ‘ugly’ pub is set to close next week for a major renovation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pig & Whistle in Liverpool city centre will remain open for the first Premier League match at the new Everton stadium and will close on the evening of August 24.

Bobby Dix took on The Pig & Whistle on a temporary basis in September 2024, having previously worked behind the bar, but encouraged by the huge support it has had from locals and visitors, has decided to take on its lease and, together with Heineken owned Star Pubs1, is undertaking a joint £300,000 revamp of the pub to ensure its long-term future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby said: “It’s the classic story of the ugly duckling hopefully becoming the beautiful swan. The Pig & Whistle will remain traditional in look and feel and retain its heart and soul.

“We might not be able to make fun of it being a carbuncle anymore but we can still make fun of its mucky past. During Victorian times it was a brothel so staff wear and we sell t-shirts saying ‘Pig & Whistle - Not a brothel since 1875’.

The venue will retain iconic features such as its ‘Celebrity Corner’ and the ‘McCartney Steps’, while its notoriously rundown exterior is to be redecorated with a mural by renowned local artist, Paul Curtis, depicting Cunard liners from the 1950s, a nod to when the pub was owned by Cunard Line.

As part of the renovations, the gents’ toilets are being moved upstairs to create more space in the snug, which features a popular mural of Liverpool's most famous sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stage area is being redesigned to create additional seating and a place to house the growing collection of pig ornaments and a new live sports and music area created upstairs. There is also a plan to reinstate the long dormant fireplace.

Bobby added: “I am gutted to be closing the pub as I will miss seeing the regulars. However, I am massively proud of the turnaround we’ve achieved together these last months which wouldn’t be possible without their support.

“So, thank you to everyone for helping give the Pig & Whistle a new lease of life. For me running the pub is a passion project. Liverpool has some fantastic pubs. As well as running one of Liverpool’s best, I want to raise awareness of Liverpool being a city of amazing pubs. It gives people another great reason to visit the city!”