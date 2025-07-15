Liverpool University staff intensify industrial action over controversial hybrid working changes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of workers at the University of Liverpool are escalating their continuing industrial action by taking part in further strike days.

The strikes are in relation to changes to the current hybrid working agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 340 professional services staff including those involved in graduation ceremonies, confirmation of places and clearing for September’s intake of new students, will strike on August 14 and again from September 16 to 19, when the university welcomes its new and returning students.

Members of the Unite union are are also currently taking action short of a strike by refusing to work overtime.

The dispute began when Unite claimed management at the University of Liverpool had decided to “impose” an increase to hybrid working, from 40% on-campus working to 60%.

University of Liverpool. | University of Liverpool

The union said it believes the change will “have a negative impact on employees' health and wellbeing as well as on their personal lives, such as family-friendly flexible working”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with sister unions, Unite members in professional services also walked out for two days last month during Liverpool University's open day events and held a rally on Friday, June 20.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This heavy handed diktat is unacceptable from Liverpool University management and has been done without any thought regarding the effect it will have on our hardworking members' wellbeing, health and personal lives.

"The union will not stand for such harmful changes to our members' work conditions and will continue to give them our full support as this dispute continues."

The University of Liverpool ranked 27th overall this year, shooting up from 36th place last year. The Guardian gave it an overall score of 63.2 out of 100. | Adobe Stock

Regional officer Sam Marshall added: "Further disruptions are entirely of Liverpool University's own making. The executive leadership team have shown a total disregard for Unite and its members by seeking to impose this change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge Liverpool University’s management to maintain the status quo and work with Unite to find a solution that is flexible and fit for purpose. We intend to keep standing up for our members until this happens."

In a statement last month, a spokesperson for the University of Liverpool said: “We are proud to offer progressive employment practices and a wide range of options which provide colleagues with flexibility and choice to support work-life balance.

“The change is aimed at enhancing the experience of campus for our students and improving the impact we have in our roles by spending more time together, whilst retaining the benefits and positives which staff value about working remotely.

“Support is in place for colleagues who have personal circumstances, such as disabilities or caring responsibilities, which may make it challenging for them to move to the revised expectations.”