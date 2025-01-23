Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued an amber weather for Merseyside as Storm Éowyn is set to batter the region.

The amber weather warning for wind will be in force from 6.00am until 9.00pm on Friday (January 24), covering large swathes of Merseyside and the the North West.

According to the Met Office, Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday, with power cuts likely to occur and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

In a statement, the weather service said: “Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

“It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”

Parts of Wirral and Sefton are impacted by the amber alert, while a yellow alert will be in force across Liverpool between 12.00am and 11.59pm on Friday.