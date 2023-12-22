Parts of Merseyside were flooded during Storm Pia, which brought closures and travel disruption to the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stormy weather conditions are set to continue across Merseyside following Storm Pia as strong winds and rain are expected throughout the coming days.

Gales and heavy rain battered Liverpool on Thursday and although a yellow weather warning from the Met Office has expired, 50mph winds and rain continued to buffet the region on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mersey Ferries was forced to cancel all of its services on Thursday, with the Liverpool Christmas Market put on hold and a number of Merseyrail lines delayed or cancelled throughout the day. Parts of the region also suffered flooding, with motorists in Wirral forced to drive through flooded roads.

Drivers enter a flooded tunnel in Bebington, Wirral.

On Friday, the Met Office forecast that strong winds will continue throughout the day and into Saturday morning, with wind speeds expected to reach highs of 50mph before dropping off slightly to around 40mph in the evening.

Some rain is also expected to continue throughout the morning, with heavy rainfall expected at around lunchtime before dropping off and giving way to cloudy skies at around 3pm. Throughout the day the temperature is expected to stay at around 10°C, though it will feel closer to 6°C.

At the time of writing, no emergency or transport services have registered any disruption due to the strong winds or rain.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool