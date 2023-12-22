Liverpool weather: Strong winds and rain continue in aftermath of Storm Pia
Parts of Merseyside were flooded during Storm Pia, which brought closures and travel disruption to the region.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stormy weather conditions are set to continue across Merseyside following Storm Pia as strong winds and rain are expected throughout the coming days.
Gales and heavy rain battered Liverpool on Thursday and although a yellow weather warning from the Met Office has expired, 50mph winds and rain continued to buffet the region on Friday morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mersey Ferries was forced to cancel all of its services on Thursday, with the Liverpool Christmas Market put on hold and a number of Merseyrail lines delayed or cancelled throughout the day. Parts of the region also suffered flooding, with motorists in Wirral forced to drive through flooded roads.
On Friday, the Met Office forecast that strong winds will continue throughout the day and into Saturday morning, with wind speeds expected to reach highs of 50mph before dropping off slightly to around 40mph in the evening.
Some rain is also expected to continue throughout the morning, with heavy rainfall expected at around lunchtime before dropping off and giving way to cloudy skies at around 3pm. Throughout the day the temperature is expected to stay at around 10°C, though it will feel closer to 6°C.
At the time of writing, no emergency or transport services have registered any disruption due to the strong winds or rain.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Friday, 22 Dec - Mixed rain patterns changing to cloudy by nighttime. High 10°C. Low 10°C.
- 🌧️ Saturday, 23 Dec - Dark clouds changing to rain by nighttime. High 11°C. Low 11°C.
- 🌧️ Sunday, 24 Dec - Dark clouds and rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High 13°C Low 10°C.
- ☁️ Monday, 25 Dec - Light clouds changing to rain by mid-afternoon. High 11°C. Low 8°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, 26 Dec - Light clouds all day. High 9°C. Low 6°C.