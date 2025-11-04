Our unique Liverpool gym expansion means we can reach more women than ever before

A new gym is coming to Wavertree.

A women’s only gym specialising in perinatal fitness and training for women over 37 is expanding due to “exceptional demand”.

Following the success of Belly The Studio, which opened in Garston in April 2024, Belly/37+ is opening at Wavertree Technology Park with a focus on cardio, lifting skills, and weight based training.

The new Wavertree facility will compliment the existing studio, which will continue to host mat-based classes including barre, pilates, yoga and step.

Owners Holly and Rachael. | Submitted

Co-owner Holly Geraghty said: “We’re proud to be the only gym in Liverpool dedicated exclusively to women’s changing needs – from perinatal fitness to hormonal health after 37.

“Our expansion means we can reach more women than ever before and continue building a truly empowering community.

“Belly/37+ continues to redefine what women’s fitness looks like in Liverpool — inclusive, informed, and rooted in connection.”

The new site will open on November 10, and will also feature a dedicated play space for babies and young children, plus a welcoming coffee area.