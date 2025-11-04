New Aldi store coming to Merseyside in £12m investment

A new Aldi is coming to Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens Council has approved plans for a new mixed-use development, anchored by a brand-new Aldi store, off Laffak Road in St Helens.

The approved hybrid planning application includes detailed proposals for the new Aldi food store, alongside outline proposals for additional uses across the wider site. These outline proposals include a new care home, two food and drink units, and a small parade of commercial units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just south of the East Lancs Road, the brownfield site has been vacant for many years and is currently home to a disused petrol station, derelict buildings and a pallet recycling facility.

The scheme will also see Aldi realign Laffak Road in line with the St Helens Borough Council’s development brief and reserve an area of land for the proposed new Carr Mill rail station.

Aldi (illustrative images only). | Alan - stock.adobe.com

The new Aldi and road realignment represents a £12 million investment into the local economy and will create 40 new jobs at a minimum of £13.02 per hour at the Aldi store alone.

Bryn Richards, National Real Estate for Aldi said: "We're extremely grateful to St Helens Borough Council for the constructive way they have handled this application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their proactive and professional approach has helped ensure we can move forward with a scheme that will regenerate a long-vacant site and deliver real lasting benefits for residents in north St Helens.

"We're excited to bring a new Aldi food store to the area, alongside other uses that will create jobs, investment and more choice for local people."

Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at St Helens Borough Council, said: "As a council we are committed to supporting the redevelopment of brownfield sites and to work progressively with developers to provide quality facilities for the people of St Helens, so I'm incredibly proud to hear the recognition for our high-performing Planning Service .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attracting a multi award-winning employer like ALDI to the north of the borough will also open up new, good employment opportunities for our residents and I look forward to seeing the development progress alongside our exciting plans for the new Carr Mill rail station that will be delivered in partnership with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority."