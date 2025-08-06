Four Liverpool businesses get new zero star food hygiene ratings

Four Liverpool businesses have received new zero star food hygiene ratings.

Food hygiene ratings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with scores ranging from five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required. Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

These four businesses had their zero star ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website this week, though their inspections may have taken place several weeks ago. (Information is correct as of August 6, 2025).

The Boundary Pub, at 2a Smithdown Road, Liverpool received a score of zero, after an inspection on July 7.

Hot Chillis, at 36 Berry Street, Liverpool received a score of zero, after an inspection on June 25.

Millionaire Grill, at 9 Richmond Street, Liverpool received a score of zero, after an inspection on June 24.

Molyneux Supper Bar, at 136 Molyneux Road, Liverpool received a score of zero, after an inspection on June 23.

According to the Food Standards Agency, inspectors look at the following categories:

Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

The four venues can now appeal against their rating given or request a reinspection.