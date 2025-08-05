14 latest food hygiene ratings for Liverpool restaurants and takeaways revealed - including one & zero stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover the newly published food hygiene ratings for Liverpool's restaurants and takeaways.

These 14 Liverpool restaurants have been handed new Food Standards Agency.

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 4, 2025.

Costa Coffee received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025.

1. Costa Coffee, Prescot Road, Liverpool

Costa Coffee received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Contributed

Toast received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 25, 2025.

2. Toast, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool

Toast received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 25, 2025. | FSA Photo: FSA

PICNIC received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025.

3. PICNIC, Almonds Green, Liverpool

PICNIC received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google

Tiger Rock received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025.

4. Tiger Rock, Smithdown Road, Liverpool

Tiger Rock received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google

