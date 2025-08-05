These 14 Liverpool restaurants have been handed new Food Standards Agency .

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 4, 2025.

1 . Costa Coffee, Prescot Road, Liverpool Costa Coffee received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Contributed

2 . Toast, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool Toast received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 25, 2025. | FSA Photo: FSA

3 . PICNIC, Almonds Green, Liverpool PICNIC received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google