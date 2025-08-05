Beloved Liverpool sandwich shop serving 'best subs' reveals Lark Lane opening date
Created by friends Ethan Woodroofe and Adam Taylor, Derek’s first launched in Crosby in 2021, bringing a taste of the US to Merseyside. Promising the ‘best’ subs this side of the Atlantic, the sandwich bar quickly became a hit, prompting the launch of a second site on South Liverpool’s popular Allerton Road and a third on Berry Street in the city centre.
Often seen with large queues out the door, Derek’s serves generously filled sandwiches such as The Grinder, Reubenstein Sandwich, and Chicken Parm, as well as soft drinks, hot drinks - including a brilliant Pumpkin Spice latte - and sides.
Customers were “buzzing” to find out last month that the business would be opening a fourth venue on the bustling Lark Lane and now the official opening date has been revealed.
In a social media post on Monday (August 3), the Derek’s team announced that the new site will open on Wednesday (August 5). They also revealed that a Lillitbet Beads studio will open in the space above the sandwich shop, on August 16.
