A former Wetherspoons pub will reopen this week after a three-year closure.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Master Mariner pub in New Brighton closed for redevelopment and expansion in 2022 but the plug was pulled on the project by then-owners JD Wetherspoon a year later. At the time the company said demolition work on one part of the building was due to fears it could collapse.

The site was sold in 2023 to LSF Estates, who told the LDRS earlier this year: “We are working with the different parties and looking at what fits best and also what is deliverable from a financial point of view.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Master Mariner, New Brighton. | Ed Barnes

Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The iconic building’s future was confirmed in June with its new owners promising “something exciting” for the seaside town. They said: “We’re keeping the name locals know, but everything else has had a rethink. Expect great drinks, a new atmosphere, and a space designed for relaxed days and easygoing nights out.”

Now, the official launch date for the new venture has been revealed. Announcing the news on social media, The Master Mariner team said: “The wait is over – and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!”

They added: “Under new ownership, The Master Mariner returns with a fresh new look, a brand-new vibe, and everything you love about your local bar only better.”

The venue will open at 3.00pm on Friday (August 8), and is child and dog friendly.