Master Mariner New Brighton: Old Wetherspoons pub to reopen with 'brand-new vibe'
The Master Mariner pub in New Brighton closed for redevelopment and expansion in 2022 but the plug was pulled on the project by then-owners JD Wetherspoon a year later. At the time the company said demolition work on one part of the building was due to fears it could collapse.
The site was sold in 2023 to LSF Estates, who told the LDRS earlier this year: “We are working with the different parties and looking at what fits best and also what is deliverable from a financial point of view.”
The iconic building’s future was confirmed in June with its new owners promising “something exciting” for the seaside town. They said: “We’re keeping the name locals know, but everything else has had a rethink. Expect great drinks, a new atmosphere, and a space designed for relaxed days and easygoing nights out.”
Now, the official launch date for the new venture has been revealed. Announcing the news on social media, The Master Mariner team said: “The wait is over – and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!”
They added: “Under new ownership, The Master Mariner returns with a fresh new look, a brand-new vibe, and everything you love about your local bar only better.”
The venue will open at 3.00pm on Friday (August 8), and is child and dog friendly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.