Three young entrepreneurs from Liverpool have reopened a popular city centre restaurant, two years after it closed down.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockworks on Wolstenholme Square closed in January 2023, after serving customers for almost six years. In December 2024, the bar relaunched under ambitious new owners - who all met at school.

Rhys Keeley, Jack Ruttledge and Ethan Cowling - who are all 21-years-old - went to Burscough Priory school and have combined their skills to breathe new life into the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the trio have reopened the restaurant at Clockworks, with a focus on premium steak cuts, including Wagyu and Black Angus, sourced from local suppliers. As part of the relaunch on Valentine’s Day (February 14), the restaurant will host a live musical performance from Lucy Starr.

Three ambitious young entrepreneurs from Liverpool reopened the Clockworks bar and restaurant in Wolstenholme Square. | Handout

Clockworks, Liverpool. | Handout

Set in a refurbished 18th-century merchant house where Parr Street opens out into the rejuvenated Square, the interior of Clockworks celebrates its industrial heritage with original features like exposed iron pipes and brickwork. Modern updates, such as sleek new flooring, warm lighting installations and luxurious marble bathrooms elevate the space.

Co-owner, Ethan Cowling said :”We have recruited a great team of award winning chefs and are so excited to now have the restaurant side of the business ready to launch.

“The bar side of the business has been growing each week since we opened six weeks ago and now we look forward to operating fully as a bar and restaurant.”

The restaurant will be fully operationa; from Friday, February 21, with the menu extended to include breakfast, brunch and Sunday roasts.