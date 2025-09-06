National Highways are warning of two hours of congestion.

The M53 in Merseyside was closed on the Wirral this afternoon, due a “multiple vehicle collision”. Traffic was temporarily held Southbound from Junction 2 (Moreton Spur) to Junction 3 (Woodchurch).

In an announcement shortly after 2.00pm, National Highways said: “Following a multiple vehicle collision, the M53 southbound is currently held within J3 near Birkenhead. All emergency services are working at the scene with traffic officers on route to assist. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building.

M53. | Benkidd

Sharing an update at 2.40pm, they said: “The M53 in Merseyside is now closed southbound within J3 due to a collision. Recovery is ongoing at scene. Traffic is diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. There's a 30 minute delay on approach with 2 miles of congestion. Please allow extra journey time.”

According to Traffic England, the crash involved an “overturned vehicle.”

National Highways confirmed at 3.24pm that the incident is now clear.