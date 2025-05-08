Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A serious collision on the M53 southbound involving a Peugeot van and VW car has led to a complete closure from junction 4. Police advise drivers to avoid the area as investigations continue.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation has been launched following a “serious collision” on the M53 southbound.

At around 8.15am, it was reported that a white Peugeot van had been in collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the junction 6 Eastham exit of the M53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash prompted a full emergency response from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, National Highways and the North West Ambulance Service, and the southbound carriage is currently closed between junction 4 at Clatterbridge and junction 7 at Overpool near Ellesmere Port.

In its latest statement, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “The M53 in Merseyside is closed southbound between J4 Clatterbridge Interchange (Clatterbridge, Heswall A5137; Bebington, Port Sunlight B5137) and J7 Netherpool Interchange (North Road Industrial Estate, Overpool, Whitby B5132).

M53. | M53 near Eastham Rake by Colin Pyle, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

“This is due to a serious collision near J6 Eastham Interchange (Vauxhall (Cars Only), Eastham Oil Terminal) near Ellesmere Port. Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways have units attending this incident.”

A diversion route is in place. It is as follows:

Leave the M53 at J4

At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B5151 Mount Road southbound

At the junction with the B5133 turn left

Follow the B5133 Neston Read eastbound

At the junction with the A41 turn right

Follow the A41 New Chester Road southbound to the next junction with the A550

At the junction with the A550 turn right

Follow the A550 Welsh Road southbound

At the Two Mills junction with the A540 turn left

Follow the A540 Parkgate Road southbound

At the Parkgate junction with the A5117 turn left

Follow the A5117 eastbound past Cheshire Oaks

At the A5117/M53 J10 roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M53

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The M53 Southbound is currently closed from junction 4 and motorists are advised to avoid the area while officers carry out the early stages of an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information about what happened, you can call 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”