M53 crash: 'Serious' collision closes M53 southbound as police launch investigation - diversion route in force
A police investigation has been launched following a “serious collision” on the M53 southbound.
At around 8.15am, it was reported that a white Peugeot van had been in collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the junction 6 Eastham exit of the M53.
The crash prompted a full emergency response from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, National Highways and the North West Ambulance Service, and the southbound carriage is currently closed between junction 4 at Clatterbridge and junction 7 at Overpool near Ellesmere Port.
In its latest statement, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “The M53 in Merseyside is closed southbound between J4 Clatterbridge Interchange (Clatterbridge, Heswall A5137; Bebington, Port Sunlight B5137) and J7 Netherpool Interchange (North Road Industrial Estate, Overpool, Whitby B5132).
“This is due to a serious collision near J6 Eastham Interchange (Vauxhall (Cars Only), Eastham Oil Terminal) near Ellesmere Port. Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways have units attending this incident.”
A diversion route is in place. It is as follows:
- Leave the M53 at J4
- At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B5151 Mount Road southbound
- At the junction with the B5133 turn left
- Follow the B5133 Neston Read eastbound
- At the junction with the A41 turn right
- Follow the A41 New Chester Road southbound to the next junction with the A550
- At the junction with the A550 turn right
- Follow the A550 Welsh Road southbound
- At the Two Mills junction with the A540 turn left
- Follow the A540 Parkgate Road southbound
- At the Parkgate junction with the A5117 turn left
- Follow the A5117 eastbound past Cheshire Oaks
- At the A5117/M53 J10 roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M53
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The M53 Southbound is currently closed from junction 4 and motorists are advised to avoid the area while officers carry out the early stages of an investigation.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information about what happened, you can call 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
