A Merseyrail station has been named best in the North West after receiving an ‘overwhelming’ number of votes and must now beat entries from Scotland, Wales and Hampshire to win the overall title.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Praised for its Coffee Carriage café, Maghull secured a whopping 73% of the North West vote in this year’s World Cup of Stations, with Merseyrail stating the coffee shop is “more than just a café” and is a “vital meeting place and community hub.”

Rail Delivery Group host the annual tournament, which was established in 2019, and will this year crown Britain’s ‘Station with the Best Local Businesses’, shining a spotlight on on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.

Set up by two local entrepreneurs in 2023, Maghull’s Coffee Carriage provides a range of hot drinks and artisan bakes and co-owner Rory McLellan said it has been full of people from across the community popping in to show their support.

The Coffee Carriage, Maghull. | Merseyrail

Maghull station, Sefton. | Merseyrail

Now through to the semi-final round of the contest, Maghull will now battle in a further public vote, this time against Pitlochry in Scotland, Llandudno in Wales and Shawford, Hampshire. The next stage on Friday (October 18) will be the grand final, with the official winner announced on October 22.

Grant, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of Merseyrail said; “We are delighted that our station here at Maghull has been voted the best in the North West. Our team are very much part of the community and so it’s not surprising to see the station do so well in the competition”.

“We want to see the station compete in tomorrow’s national final and for that to happen we need everyone who voted for us in yesterday’s North West round, to vote for us again today”.

The semi-final stage will end at midnight tonight (October 17) and you can vote for Maghull station via the Merseyrail website or here.