The car park of a major beauty spot in Merseyside is closing for a year.

The Victoria Road car park at Formby beach will officially close on Thursday (May 1), as National Trust Formby begins conversation effort to restore its rare sand dunes.

‘Major disruptions’ are expected and visitors are asked to avoid travelling to the beauty spot by car on busy, sunny days.

The conservation project is part of National Trust’s long term commitment to look after the special part of the Sefton Coast, with the trust promising “significant benefits for both people and wildlife”.

The project involves removing the existing beach car park and tonnes of associated construction rubble. Most of the rubble is being processed on-site and repurposed to create the sub-base for a replacement, similar sized and more sustainable car park further inland.

Large metal fencing will be going up around the work site area, which starts at the junction of Victoria Road and Badgers Rake, continuing along the car park out on to the beach.

There will be no parking, toilets, bins or visitor access to the beach through the work site area at Victoria Road from May 1, 2025 until spring 2026. The Lifeboat Road car park and toilets will remain open, but parking is extremely limited.

A spokesperson for National Trust Formby said: “The project aims to solve the long-standing problem of the huge amounts of rubble that is spilling out on to the beach. The rubble is all that remains of the old Harington Barracks, which were demolished after the Second World War.

“The demolition rubble was used to form the foundations of the current beach car park. Natural processes that create Formby’s fast-shifting shoreline mean that each year more rubble is being exposed. The rubble is disconnecting wildlife habitats and restricting visitor access to the beach.

“Relocating the car park not only solves the rubble issue but will also help ensure there is space for people to park and enjoy Formby for years to come. The vision is to create healthier habitats where rare dune wildlife can thrive and a safer, more natural space for visitors to enjoy.”

A visitor management plan has been agreed with Sefton Council, including diversion route signs for cars and people walking to the beach. Visitors are asked to check National Trust Formby’s website, which will be updated with frequent reminders about the car park closure and impact on peoples’ plans to visit.