Major Liverpool venue giving away 1,000 free meals this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Balloons containing free prizes will pop up around Liverpool city centre landmarks this week as a major venue celebrates its first birthday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOXPARK Liverpool opened last May and is set to host a bumper weekend of events and a huge giveaway of 365 meals per day from its street food vendors - a grand total of 1,095 across three days.

Balloons will be dotted about the city at key landmarks from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4, with guests able to win a complimentary meal of their choice. Coors pints will also be priced at £3 all weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOXPARK Liverpool. | Submitted

BOXPARK Liverpool. | Submitted

All you have to do is keep up to date with BOXPARK Liverpool’s Instagram page where the pop ups will be revealed on each day, then make their way over to the landmark and secure a balloon to pop.

Each balloon will contain a voucher for a complimentary meal from BOXPARK vendors including Beak Fried Chicken, Yoki Social Table, Christakis, Yum Cha, Shake? and Simply Salt N Pepper.

A host of free events will also take place across the weekend, including Drag Bingo, a House & Disco Party and a Kids Social featuring face painting, cake and a bouncy castle.