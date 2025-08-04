Man arrested after report of rape at Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel

Britannia Adelphi Hotel. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A man has been arrested following an allegation of rape at the Adelphi Hotel.

Merseyside Police said that just before 8am today (August 4), it was reported that a woman had been raped inside the city centre hotel.

Officers attended and a 49-year-old man from Shropshire was arrested on suspicion of rape of a woman. He is still in custody to be questioned by police.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “To report a sexual offence you can call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, you can access specialist support services, which are free of charge and available to anyone. You do not need a referral or to have reported an incident to Merseyside Police before you access these specialist support services.

“These services can support you in a variety of ways, including offering a confidential discussion if you are thinking of making a police report, but are unsure what that involves and would like to discuss it.

“If you do decide to report to Merseyside Police, you will receive support throughout the investigation, court process and beyond.

“You can choose to make an anonymous report through the Sexual Assault Referral Centre called Safe Place, or the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor service, rather than coming directly to Merseyside Police.

“With no police involvement, a specialist doctor at Safe Place can examine you to check that you are ok and look for DNA evidence, which they will store to support your case. This gives you the option of making a formal police report at a later time, if you choose to.

“Support is also available in Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral, from Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (RASA) Merseyside who are available on 0151 558 1801 and, in St Helens and Knowsley, by the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC) Cheshire and Merseyside who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063.”