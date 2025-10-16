Man dies after being hit by car in Eccleston

A man has died after being hit by a car in Eccleston.

At around 9.20pm on Tuesday (October 14), Merseyside Police received a report of a collision involving a red and black Renault Australe and a pedestrian on Kiln Lane.

In a statement on Wednesday evening (October 15), the force confirmed that the pedestrian, an 82 -year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. They added that an 81-year-old man is under investigation for causing death by careless driving.

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family during this difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers following the incident last night on Kiln Lane.

“An 81-year-old male is under investigation for causing death by careless driving in relation to the collision. CCTV enquiries and forensic investigations were carried out last night and we are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the man’s death.

“I would appeal to people in the area this last night who may have witnessed this to come forward.

"We are aware of pedestrians nearby and would appeal to one male in particular who walked past the vehicle involved and the victim, to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you were driving on or around Kiln Lane, from 9pm onwards on 14 October, and have dashcam in your vehicle, please contact us so that we can review any dashcam footage that you may have.”

If you have any CCTV, doorbell camera, dashcam footage or any information about this incident, please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via their website or call with reference 25000846094.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website In an emergency always call 999.