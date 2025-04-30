Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 63-year-old man died in an incident involving a forklift truck at Seaforth Docks.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died at the Port of Liverpool.

Operations were suspended earlier today, following reports of a ‘serious’ incident involving a forklift truck at Seaforth Docks this morning.

Merseyside Police have now sadly confirmed that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Port of Liverpool. | Phil Nash

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can sadly confirm that a 63-year-old man has died following an industrial incident at Seaforth Docks earlier today, Wednesday 30 April.

“At around 10.15am, emergency services were called to the docks following reports that the man had been involved in an incident with a forklift truck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A joint investigation into the circumstances of his death will be carried out by detectives at Merseyside Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

“The man’s next of kin has been informed and a family liaison officer will provide them with support at this difficult time.”