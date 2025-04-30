Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Mindless idiots’ on e-bikes have ridden over all 18 holes at at a much-loved community golf club – leaving members and grounds keeping staff utterly ‘devastated’.

Every putting green at Bootle Golf Course was torn up after being targeted by a group on e-bikes on Monday April 28, according to Merseyside Police.

A spokesperson for the police said enquiries are now underway, adding: “We received calls […] reporting that a number of electric bikes had been ridden across the greens at Bootle golf course on Dunnings Bridge Road in Netherton causing damage.”

Bootle Golf Club was opened in 1934 by the Mayor of Bootle and is currently one of two municipal golf course managed and maintained by Sefton Council. A spokesperson for the local authority said: “It is concerning and disheartening to see a much-loved community facility damaged and vandalised to this degree by a few selfish individuals.

“Bootle golf course remains open and playable as Council staff work tirelessly to rectify the damage. The repairs will likely require a substantial amount of time and money, using resources that could have been better used elsewhere.

Damage at Bootle Golf Course. | Crosby Bubble

“The incident has been reported to Merseyside Police along with CCTV footage for officers to investigate and prosecute those responsible.”

Details of the incident were posted by community Facebook page, Crosby Bubble: “An unpleasant shock this morning. My friend and I arrived at Bootle golf course to find some very upset groundskeepers.”

Adding: “I am lost for words to describe this mindless behaviour.”

The post prompted a series of comments from local residents and members of the gold course, dismayed at the incident. Responding to the post, Helen Ellis Carmichael wrote: “Its disgusting, what pleasure they get from doing these sort of things its beyond me.” This was a sentiment shared by Carol Crosbie who commented: “What a sad life they have.”

Debra Kirwan commented: “It’s getting ridiculous with all this anti social behaviour around here. They will now have to fix the damage and review their security, no doubt at high cost to them when these mindless idiots should have to pay.”

Julie Cockburn added: “Wow absolutely shocking, I can only imagine how the ground keeps are feeling and the members.”

One apparent member, Neil Woods said: “Threatened golfers, casing the shop ,causing mayhem and destruction, it’s unprecedented, everyone’s devastated.”

Paul Newsham added: “I’m a member at Bootle Golf Course and the greenkeepers have done exceptionally well getting the course up to a high standard over the years.

“The course is for everyone young and old so why. I hope they are caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 25000351312.