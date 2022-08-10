Man proposes to childhood sweetheart on stage at Christina Aguilera’s Liverpool gig

The world famous singer can be heard asking, “Is it a yes? It is a yes!”

A love-struck Romeo proposed to his childhood sweetheart on stage at a Christina Aguilera concert in Liverpool – after the iconic singer belted out her favourite song.

Guy Black popped the question to Danielle Dove, both 31, in front of 15,000 people at the M&S Arena last Wednesday, telling her: “I fell in love with you twenty years ago in school”.

Footage from the night shows Guy going down on one knee and presenting his girlfriend with a diamond ring before she says “I do” to wild applause.

And following the concert, the couple jetted off for a romantic holiday in the Algarve region of Portugal, where they’ve been soaking up the sun as a newly engaged couple.

Guy, a comedian and regular on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, said his anxiety had gone “through the roof” while trying to organize the daring proposal.

But two weeks before the concert, he secured a meeting with the singer’s management, where they agreed to let him on stage at the venue on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Guy said: “For a solid six months or so, there was nothing was set in motion. My anxiety was going through the roof at that time, but I was going to propose on that date regardless.

“I got the meeting through someone who had been out for dinner with Christina. They responded through a direct message on Instagram. We then organsied a Zoom call with her management team the following week.”

Mental health support worker Danielle broke down in tears as soon as she realized Guy was about to propose to her on the stage.

She said: “We went to the side stage, and Christina was singing “Beautiful”, my favorite song. And then one of the dancers grabbed my hand, and said, “We’re going to get you on stage”, and I was like “I can’t go on because she’s on there.”

“When I heard him say “Danielle Dove”, I covered my face because I was just crying my eyes out. The crowd was screaming that much that I couldn’t hear what Guy was saying, and when he pulled out this box, I started freaking out.”

Guy began planning his surprise engagement in January this year after the pair got tickets to see Christina Aguilera perform on Danielle’s birthday.

He explained that they had been at school together, in Leeds, but had then gone their separate ways before becoming an official couple two years ago.

He said: “We have been in a relationship for about two years, but we met together in high school. Nothing really happened in school, but we rekindled things 15 years later.

Danielle said she hadn’t been silent about her ambitions for the pair to get engaged and had even been dropping hints about her ring size.

She said: “I had been saying to him for the past year, ‘If you are going to propose, it could be this ring’ and ‘This is my ring size if you are going to do it.’

“But he would just say, ‘It’s going to happen one day in the next ten years,’ so I really hadn’t expected it.”

Experienced perfomer Guy said he had felt “comfortable” about going on stage and was more concerned about how Danielle would react in the moment.

He said: “I wasn’t scared, and I felt quite comfortable before I went on stage. I was thinking more about Danielle and looking out for her.

“We went out for a bit of lunch at Pizza Express beforehand, and then Danielle went for a bit of a nap.

“I then went to meet Stefan, one of the partners working with Christina at the event and gave him the ring so I could get through without pulling it out of my pocket.”

Danielle said Guy had been joking that she’d get to meet her musical idol throughout the evening but thought he was just winding her up.

She said: “He was winding me up the whole time. He was saying ‘Are you ready to meet her?’ And then all of a sudden this man just appeared at the side of me and said, ‘Come on’. I said, ‘Do you mean me?’ He said, ‘Yes’.

“He said, ‘I’ve heard you’re a big fan, so I just want to get you to the side stage so you can see her better’ and I started panicking.”

When Christina Aguilera invited the couple on stage, at around 10.20 pm, Danielle thought Guy was going to lead the crowd in singing ‘Happy birthday’ to her. And after he surprised her with a proposal, she didn’t stop to chat with the singer and instead headed away to get a drink.