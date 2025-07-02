I'm the director of Liverpool's most iconic music venue and hosted Adele before she blew up

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
Discover the fascinating stories from Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club.

The director of Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club and Cavern Pub has opened up about running one of the most legendary music venues in the world.

In the latest episode of Three Landlords Walk Into a Bar, Jon Keats discussed what it really takes to keep the Liverpool institution thriving and the importance of grassroots live music venues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking with celebrity publicans and co-hosts Jodie Kidd and Merlin Griffiths, Jon shared incredible stories from the Cavern’s past and present - from an intimate Adele gig before she blew up and seeing Henry Winkler aka the Fonz.

Revealing the moment he got a call from a radio station if he’d host Adele, Jon said: “She launched 21 at the Cavern - just 120 people in the room. She did four tracks from 21 and three from 19, with just a piano and a guitar. We’d never heard the songs obviously, but you just knew. She was lovely as well, she really was lovely.’’

Jon Keats - Director of The Cavern Club and Cavern Pub.placeholder image
Jon Keats - Director of The Cavern Club and Cavern Pub. | Submitted

He recalled the first time he saw “my childhood hero” the Fonz at the Cavern, before he became a regular. “He was renting an apartment just around the corner from the Cavern. He’d come in quite a lot - usually for a half,” Jon explained.

He also reflected on the legacy of The Beatles and how the city’s music heritage continues to draw visitors from around the world, noting: “You talk about the Cavern and you’ve got to talk about the Beatles. We wouldn’t be here without them. But the Cavern story isn’t just about the Beatles. As owners, as custodians of it - it’s our job to tell the whole story of it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Entrance to the Cavern Club at 10 Mathew Street, The Cavern Quarter, Liverpool, Merseyside. Image: Raymond Orton - stock.adobe.complaceholder image
Entrance to the Cavern Club at 10 Mathew Street, The Cavern Quarter, Liverpool, Merseyside. Image: Raymond Orton - stock.adobe.com | Image: Raymond Orton - stock.adobe.com

A passionate advocate for change, Jon is working with the Music Venue Trust to push for government support and protection for live music venues. He said: “We're losing so many of these grass roots music venues.

“There's less and less places for people to learn the trade. There's so many more buskers on the street as there’s less and less opportunities for new bands because new music - it doesn't put money in the till."

Related topics:first personLiverpoolAdeleMusicMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice