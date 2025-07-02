Bobby Schofield shares his emotional reaction to reading scripts by acclaimed writer Jimmy McGovern.

A celebrated Liverpool actor has shared his love for Jimmy McGovern, ahead of his leading role in upcoming BBC drama, Unforgivable.

Liverpool’s Bobby Schofield - who recently featured as Bonehead in hit series This City is Ours as well as appearing in Time - stars in the 90-minute film alongside Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, David Threlfall and Scouser Mark Womack.

Bobby Schofield in This City is Ours. | BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Set and filmed in Liverpool, the fictional drama centres around the Mitchell family who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse, and the knowledge that it was perpetrated by a member of their own family (Schofield) who, after serving his sentence, has just been released from prison.

Speaking about the new drama on social media, Schofield said: “Written by one of the best writers of our generation that is Jimmy McGovern. I can honestly say that in my time of being a actor I have cried off reading three scripts and two was written by Jimmy!”

Bobby Schofield as Joe in Unforgivable, coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. | BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

The star, who is the son of Andrew Schofield, said that the upcoming film couldn’t have been directed by a better person than Julia Ford and added: “One of the best casts I have ever worked with.”

Unforgivable is being produced by LA Productions for BBC iPlayer and BBC Two . A release date has not been revealed yet though it will be released this year