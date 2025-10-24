Arrowe Park Hospital, Wirral. | Google Maps

The rating for medical care at Arrowe Park Hospital has dropped from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’, following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC today published two reports following inspections of medical care and urgent and emergency services at the Wirral hospital in May. The healthcare regulator carried out the inspections after “receiving information of concern” about the two services.

As a result of the inspection, the overall rating for medical care and urgent and emergency care services are now deemed as ‘requires improvement’.

In medical services, CQC has downgraded the rating of responsive from good to ‘requires improvement’. Caring, effective and well-led have retained their ‘good’ score again, while safe has been rated ‘requires improvement’ again.

In urgent and emergency services, CQC has downgraded the ratings of caring and well-led from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’. Safe and responsive are rated ‘requires improvement’ again, and effective remains ‘good’.

Inspectors found that staff working at Arrowe Park Hospital were described by people as “kind and caring” - despite working under significant pressure - and noted that staff knew how to identify adults and children at risk of, or suffering, significant harm and worked with other agencies to protect them.

Difficulties within the medical services included a lack of beds and a shortage of “qualified, skilled and experienced staff due to shortfalls in mandatory training in some staff groups”. The CQC noted that senior leaders acknowledged that patient flow was one of the “biggest challenges” within the hospital, with bed occupancy regularly above 95%.

Despite these issues, the CQC wrote: “We consistently heard positive feedback from patients and their families. Patients told us that the staff were attentive and responsive.”

The safeguarding team was also praised for being “approachable” and the CQC highlighted care bags containing sensory aids for autistic people and people with disabilities.

Janelle Holmes, chief executive at Wirral University Teaching Hospital said: "We acknowledge and welcome the report by the Care Quality Commission.

"This independent feedback helps us continue to make improvements to our services as we continue to navigate what is a challenging time for all NHS services.

"It is reassuring to see that inspectors recognised aspects of our services as ‘Good’ and highlighted how effective our services are. They also acknowledged how kind and caring, our staff are while working under significant pressure.

"As with other Trusts, our Urgent and Emergency Care Services have faced very high levels of attendances throughout the year.

"We are close to completing our brand new Urgent and Emergency Care Facility which will greatly improve patient experience when it opens next year.

"Our staff continue to work extremely hard to provide quality care for our patients and we have plans in place to ensure our staff feel supported as we head into a busy winter period."