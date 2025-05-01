Meet 15 delightful cats and dogs in Merseyside looking for their forever homes

These 15 charming cats and dogs are searching for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Posie Posie is a sweet natured small girl who absolutely adores attention. She is looking to be by your side at all times of the day and will certainly make you smile. | RSPCA

2 . Johnny - Bully puppy Johnny is a six week old bully type crossbreed. He will be suitable to adapt and grow in most home environments. | RSPCA

3 . Darcy Darcy was abandoned by her owner. She would make a lovely and calm companion She currently has a cone on due to being spayed but will soon be ready to go. | RSPCA

4 . Tilly - English Springer Spaniel Tilly is a 13-year-old English Springer Spaniel. She is looking for that special retirement home where she can spend her days relaxing in the garden with a tennis ball but also getting out and about exploring the scenery. | RSPCA